Posted by Josh Alper on September 30, 2022, 2:47 PM EDT
The Dolphins’ handling of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s concussion evaluation in last Sunday’s game against the Bills was the subject on an investigation before Thursday night’s game against the Bengals, but it is under renewed scrutiny after Tagovailoa was taken to the hospital with a concussion during that contest.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel fielded a number of questions about the decision to clear Tagovailoa to return last weekend and play on Thursday night. McDaniel said that he was cleared “by several layers of medical professionals” of having “any head injury whatsoever” in the Buffalo game.

Tagovailoa was listed as questionable to play on Thursday with back and ankle injuries and McDaniel said he would “absolutely not” do anything differently in regard to putting him in the lineup.

“In terms of deciding whether or not to play a guy on a Thursday night game, I’m concerned about his lower back and ankle and putting it in harm’s way,” McDaniel said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “I have 100 percent conviction in our process. The only thing that would keep me from playing him would be going against medical advice. I had no worries whatsoever. I’m in steady communication with this guy. There were absolutely no signs. He had no head injury symptoms whatsoever. There was no medical indication from all resources that there was anything regarding the head. If there would have been anything lingering with his head, of course I wouldn’t have been able to live with myself if I prematurely put someone out there in harm’s way. This is a relationship I have with this human being. I take that seriously.”

McDaniel said Tagovailoa was “still feeling some of those headaches” on Friday morning and that he is “not thinking about timetables” when it comes to the quarterback returning to action.

15 responses to “Mike McDaniel: 100 percent conviction in our process with Tua Tagovailoa

  2. “He had no head injury symptoms whatsoever”…you mean other than not being able to stand up on the field?

  3. McDaniel has to live with himself now that he’s doubled down on tua having a back issue when it was clearly a concussion. McDaniel can’t continue to disregard what everyone saw in week 3 just because he wants to remain a company man

  4. Say what you want, Mr. McDaniel, but the facts show that Tua was concussed on Sunday, and the hit on Thursday made it so much worse.

    WHen it comes to brains, doctors can’t use xrays and MRIs to assess damage. They have to resort to cognitive tests, which chan’t show damage to the brain…only damage to cognitive skills……..sometimes.

    When a player is woozy after a hit to the head, that should be enough to keep the player out of the lineup for a couple of weeks.

  5. Tua: “Yeah so I’ve been advised by my attorney and my union rep to not say anything unless they’re present.”

  6. Liar and CHEATER.

    End of discussion. Making a mockery of the injury report, putting your own player in danger, and initiating team-based LYING to the press, including Tua himself.

    Anyone know why an “investigation” would take 2 weeks after all this?

  9. I really thought this kid was a great hire but after this he needs to go. Hopefully, the NFL will investigate and get to the bottom of this and punish ALL involved from the Phins.This isn’t your grandpa’s NFL where we say rub some dirt on it and get back out there.

  13. Well, let’s just get rid of doctors then. Apparently, we can all diagnose this guy with no medical experience just by watching TV.

  14. Did they bother to check him for a spinal concussion? Because it’s a back injury that absolutely would have fit him not being able to walk there, and is definitely a nerve issue. It also is extremely dangerous for him to get another one so soon, and entirely predictable that it would happen again.

  15. The problem is he is contending Tua didn’t have a concussion on Sunday previously; the rest of the world is contending that Tua did.

