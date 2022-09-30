Myles Garrett: I’m grateful to be here after car crash

Posted by Josh Alper on September 30, 2022, 1:01 PM EDT
New York Jets v Cleveland Browns
Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett spoke to reporters on Friday for the first time since a Monday car crash that sent him to the hospital.

Garrett’s Porsche flipped during the crash and a burst blood vessel in his left eye was visible as Garrett incurred spoke to reporters during the press conference. Garrett also suffered injuries to his shoulder and biceps, but he said that he’s “recovering pretty quickly” from a harrowing incident that left him feeling like he has a “guardian angel” looking over him.

“I’m grateful to be here. From what I saw right after, the pictures . . . It was a hell of an event,” Garrett said.

Garrett was cited for driving at an unsafe speed after the crash and he has accrued several other speeding tickets during his time with the Browns. Garrett said that he understood the danger he put himself in by speeding and that the crash was a “call for me to be more safe with my driving” in the future.

Garrett did not practice at all this week and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Falcons. He said “if it was up to me, I’d love to go” but that meetings with medical personnel over the next 24 hours or so will guide the ultimate decision about his status.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Myles Garrett: I’m grateful to be here after car crash

  2. C’mon Myles. That response is boring and unlike you. What else? You must have been out-running an alien abduction? Wasn’t there a tank in the road? Patch of summer ice? Give us something!

  7. Take his driver’s license away for life. That should be his last get out of jail free card. He can afford a driver. Glad he didn’t hurt anyone else. Has he ever heard of Henry Ruggs?

  9. ‘Grateful to be here’ after something so silly that was his fault and could’ve killed someone else. This guy’s comments – every week he’s saying something it seems – never cease to amaze (or disappoint)

  11. it always seems to be something with Myles .. would love to see him traded while he has some value .. his act has grown old..

  12. I have little sympathy for someone who puts themselves and others in a life threatening situation because of their repeated reckless conduct.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.