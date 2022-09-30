Myles Garrett: I’m grateful to be here after car crash

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett spoke to reporters on Friday for the first time since a Monday car crash that sent him to the hospital.

Garrett’s Porsche flipped during the crash and a burst blood vessel in his left eye was visible as Garrett incurred spoke to reporters during the press conference. Garrett also suffered injuries to his shoulder and biceps, but he said that he’s “recovering pretty quickly” from a harrowing incident that left him feeling like he has a “guardian angel” looking over him.

“I’m grateful to be here. From what I saw right after, the pictures . . . It was a hell of an event,” Garrett said.

Garrett was cited for driving at an unsafe speed after the crash and he has accrued several other speeding tickets during his time with the Browns. Garrett said that he understood the danger he put himself in by speeding and that the crash was a “call for me to be more safe with my driving” in the future.

Garrett did not practice at all this week and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Falcons. He said “if it was up to me, I’d love to go” but that meetings with medical personnel over the next 24 hours or so will guide the ultimate decision about his status.