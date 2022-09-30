NFL Week 4 injury report roundup: Dalvin Cook set to play, Za’Darius Smith questionable

Getty Images

Week Four of the 2022 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Bengals and it continues with 14 more games on Sunday, which means that the 28 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

Vikings vs. Saints (in London)

RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) had to leave last Sunday’s game, but he’s off the injury report and set to play in London on Sunday morning. Safety Harrison Smith (concussion) is also due back while linebacker Za'Darius Smith (knee) is listed as questionable. Cornerback Andrew Booth (quad) is not expected to play after being listed as doubtful.

It looks like Andy Dalton will be starting for the Saints because QB Jameis Winston (back, ankle) is listed as doubtful. WR Michael Thomas (foot) has already been ruled out along with S Marcus Maye (rib) and G Andrus Peat (concussion). RB Alvin Kamara (rib) and WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) are listed as questionable to play.

Seahawks at Lions

Bears at Giants

RB David Montgomery (ankle, knee), CB Jaylon Johnson (quad), and DB Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) are not going to play for the Bears. LB Matthew Adams (hamstring) and TE Ryan Griffin (Achilles) are listed as doubtful while WR Velus Jones (hamstring), DE Robert Quinn (illness), K Cairo Santos (personal), and LB Sterling Weatherford (ankle) make up the questionable contingent.

The Giants ruled out WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), DL Leonard Williams (knee), WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf), and CB Nick McCloud (hamstring).

Browns at Falcons

Browns DE Myles Garrett (shoulder, biceps) and DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) missed practice all week and are listed as questionable. DT Taven Bryan (hamstring) and OL Joe Haeg (concussion) have been ruled out.

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) is the only player with an injury designation and he’s considered questionable to play.

Bills at Ravens

WR Gabe Davis (ankle) and S Jordan Poyer (foot) headline the list of questionable Bills. TE Dawson Knox (back, hip), DT Ed Oliver (ankle), C Mitch Morse (elbow), CB Dane Jackson (neck), and T Justin Murray (foot) are also in that category. DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring), CB Christian Benford (hand), and WR Jake Kumerow (ankle) will not play.

Ravens T Ronnie Stanley (ankle) could make his first appearance of the 2022 season after being listed as questionable. LB Justin Houston (groin) and T Patrick Mekari (ankle) are listed as doubtful.

Titans at Colts

LB Zach Cunningham (elbow) and S Amani Hooker (concussion) are out for the Titans. LB Ola Adeniyi (neck), WR Kyle Phillips (shoulder), WR Cody Hollister (back), and CB Roger McCreary (back) are listed as questionable.

The Colts listed LB Shaquille Leonard (back) as questionable and that’s the first time he hasn’t been ruled out ahead of Sunday this year. DT DeForest Buckner (elbow) and T Bernhard Raimann (ankle) drew the same listing while S Julian Blackmon (ankle) has been ruled out.

Chargers at Texans

The good news for the Chargers is that QB Justin Herbert (ribs) is off the injury report, but the bad news is that WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) is out for the third straight game. C Corey Linsley (knee) and TE Donald Parham (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

OL Austin Deculus (ankle) and TE Brevin Jordan (ankle) were ruled out by the Texans. TE Pharaoh Brown (shoulder), DL Kurt Hinish (foot), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (back), and CB Isaac Yiadom (thigh) were given questionable tags on Friday.

Commanders at Cowboys

Commanders G Wes Schweitzer (concussion) is out this weekend and T Charles Leno (shoulder) is listed as questionable.

WR Michael Gallup (knee) looks set to play for the Cowboys after he avoided an injury designation for this weekend. QB Dak Prescott (thumb) will miss at least one more game and S Jayron Kearse (knee), G Connor McGovern (ankle), and TE Dalton Schultz (knee) are listed as questionable.

Jaguars at Eagles

No one’s been ruled out for the Jaguars. LB K'Lavon Chaisson (ankle), CB Shaquill Griffin (hip), WR Zay Jones (ankle), and G Cole Van Lanen (hamstring) are all listed as questionable.

Eagles WR A.J. Brown (personal) missed two days of practice this week, but was back on Friday after the birth of his son and he has no injury designation. CB Avonte Maddox (ankle) and RB Boston Scott (rib) have been ruled out.

Jets at Steelers

The Jets are set to have QB Zach Wilson (knee) in the lineup for the first time this season. LB Quincy Williams (ankle) is out and CB Brandin Echols (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick (concussion) has been cleared to play on Sunday. CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) is the only member of the team who has been ruled out.

Cardinals at Panthers

WR A.J. Green (knee), DT Rashard Lawrence (hand), and LB Ezekiel Turner (ankle) will not play for the Cardinals. WR Marquise Brown (foot), LB Zaven Collins (shoulder), C Rodney Hudson (knee), WR Rondale Moore (hamstring), K Matt Prater (right hip), and DE J.J. Watt (calf, illness) are listed as questionable.

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) returned to practice on Friday and drew a questionable tag. DE Marquis Haynes (knee), WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring), and CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (Achilles) have the same listing.

Broncos at Raiders

The Broncos ruled out WR Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), LB Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), G Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), CB Darius Phillips (hamstring), and T Billy Turner (knee). DT D.J. Jones (concussion) and G Dalton Risner (ankle) are the team’s lone questionable players.

The Raiders offense will be missing TE Foster Moreau (knee) and WR Hunter Renfrow (concussion) on Sunday. CB Sam Webb (hamstring) and CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee) are listed as questionable.

Patriots at Packers

QB Mac Jones (ankle) has been ruled out, which means Brian Hoyer will start for the Patriots. T Yodny Cajuste (thumb) and DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder) are also out for Sunday. S Joshuah Bledsoe (groin), S Kyle Dugger (knee), DT Davon Godchaux (back), LB Raekwon McMillan (thumb), WR Jakobi Meyers (knee), CB Jalen Mills (hamstring), and S Adrian Phillips (ribs) are all listed as questionable.

The Packers listed CB Jaire Alexander (groin) as questionable to play. T Caleb Jones (illness) has been ruled out.

Chiefs at Buccaneers

K Harrison Butker (ankle), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen), and DE Joshua Kaindoh (illness) are questionable to play for the Chiefs. DE Mike Danna (calf) has been ruled out.

The Buccaneers are set to make game-time decisions on WR Chris Godwin (hamstring), WR Julio Jones (knee), T Donovan Smith (elbow), and WR Russell Gage (hamstring) after listing them as questionable. WR Breshad Perriman (knee, hamstring) is listed as doubtful and DT Akiem Hicks (foot) has been ruled out.