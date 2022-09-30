Patriots rule Mac Jones out

Getty Images

Brian Hoyer will be starting at quarterback for the Patriots this Sunday.

The Patriots have ruled quarterback Mac Jones out of Sunday’s game against the Packers. Jones injured his ankle on the team’s final offensive play of last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens and had to be carried back to the locker room with what reports indicated was a severe high-ankle sprain, but the Patriots did their best to suggest there was a chance of Jones playing until the release of Friday’s injury report.

The start will be the 40th of Hoyer’s NFL career and his first since the 2020 season.

Offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste (thumb) and defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (thumb) have also been ruled out. Safety Joshuah Bledsoe (groin), safety Kyle Dugger (knee), defensive lineman Davon Godchaux (back), linebacker Raekwon McMillan (thumb), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee), cornerback Jalen Mills (hamstring), and safety Adrian Phillips (ribs) are listed as questionable.