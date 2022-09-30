Patriots rule Mac Jones out

Posted by Josh Alper on September 30, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT
NFL: SEP 25 Ravens at Patriots
Getty Images

Brian Hoyer will be starting at quarterback for the Patriots this Sunday.

The Patriots have ruled quarterback Mac Jones out of Sunday’s game against the Packers. Jones injured his ankle on the team’s final offensive play of last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens and had to be carried back to the locker room with what reports indicated was a severe high-ankle sprain, but the Patriots did their best to suggest there was a chance of Jones playing until the release of Friday’s injury report.

The start will be the 40th of Hoyer’s NFL career and his first since the 2020 season.

Offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste (thumb) and defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (thumb) have also been ruled out. Safety Joshuah Bledsoe (groin), safety Kyle Dugger (knee), defensive lineman Davon Godchaux (back), linebacker Raekwon McMillan (thumb), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee), cornerback Jalen Mills (hamstring), and safety Adrian Phillips (ribs) are listed as questionable.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Patriots rule Mac Jones out

  1. No smart reason to jeopardize long-term value for Mac in pursuit of short term objectives. Case in point, right in front of everyone’s nose, Tua.

  2. The Packers are notorious for making no-name back-ups look like All-Pros. Do not assume this will be a cakewalk for the Packers.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.