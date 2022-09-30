Report: Brian Hoyer expects to start, but Mac Jones is telling teammates he might play

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 30, 2022, 10:58 AM EDT
The Patriots may not have a decision on their starting quarterback for Sunday’s game in Green Bay until shortly before kickoff.

Brian Hoyer is expected to start in place of the injured Mac Jones, but Jones is telling teammates that his sprained ankle is getting better and he still might play, according to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald.

Jones may go through pregame warmups before a final decision is made. If he can’t go, Hoyer would start and rookie Bailey Zappe would back him up.

Although reports early this week said Jones suffered a severe high-ankle sprain, the latest report indicates that the severity of Jones’ injury was overstated, and he might be able to give it a go.

  3. GB is going to trounce NE no matter who NE starts at QB. Jones should just sit. A high ankle sprain is nothing to mess with. I remember Todd Heap got a high ankle sprain about the 3rd or 4th game of the season, came back too soon, and wound up missing the entire year.

  5. Just a couple of days ago Belichick took it on the chin from the Boston media (per usual) because of his “taking it day by day” answers to their repetitive questions. Heck, they were even upset with Jones for not being more open and giving them definitive answers to the same line of questioning.

    Now, 48 hours later, what do you know? Mac Jones might be able to go this weekend and suddenly it looks like Bill and Mac were justified in their answers and not willing to say he’d be out for “x” amount of time.

    Having said that, as a Pats fan I’d still just assume see Mac sit at least one week and give it some extra time to heal and hopefully make him less reliant on a shot to numb the ankle.

  6. Amazing what the Boston media does. Absolutely amazing. Hoyer is starting. Mac Jones trying to make his efforts as the starter is just that. Nothing more.

    Let’s focus on Miam’s RAMPANT recent CHEATING that Goodell is ignoring.

  7. Mac is pretty darn tough. Some in Boston media were mocking the kid for how he looked when he got hurt but this kid has played through some big hits!

  8. Much respect to Brian Hoyer. I don’t think anyone would have predicted that he would stick around in the NFL for this long. He has made a nice career for himself. Plus, he has a winning record as the Browns starter. That’s as impossible as it gets.

  9. From what we have see from Mac I am more comfortable going with Hoyer or Zappe or some guy BB pulls out of his car on Rt 495

  10. Coach Belichick does have a lot to prove as a head coach.

    For 2 decades he benefited from a cheating QB who also got to pad his stats against the worst division in professional sports over that time.

    Now he has to coach up a legit QB who won’t cheat. He needs to prove he can win with him. The results so far are a mixed bag so let’s see what happens.

  11. We could have our second medical malpractice issue come up for the second time this week if Jones plays. If he indeed has a severe high ankle sprain as reported, there is no legitimate way for him to play this weekend and probably not the next few weeks as well.

  12. I hope he sits long enough for it to heal. Playing too soon will make it chronic for the rest of his career

  14. I can still hear him screaming, and he says he’s going to play?! Somebody needs to check him for a concussion

  15. I live in California, but have been a Packers fan for many years. I hope Jones plays if he is their better option. I expect the Patriots to play a smart well coached game, but chances of upsetting the Packers in this game are slim. The Packers may be out coached in this game, but the superior squad, the Packers, will dominate.

  17. eagleswin says:
    September 30, 2022 at 11:38 am
    We could have our second medical malpractice issue come up for the second time this week if Jones plays. If he indeed has a severe high ankle sprain as reported, there is no legitimate way for him to play this weekend and probably not the next few weeks as well.


    He’s not playing.

  19. Please Mac don’t play. We really need to win this game Sunday and your 4 or 5 usual INT will be very counterproductive in that regard.

  20. GoodellMustGo says:
    September 30, 2022 at 11:36 am
    Coach Belichick does have a lot to prove as a head coach.

    For 2 decades he benefited from a cheating QB who also got to pad his stats against the worst division in professional sports over that time.

    Now he has to coach up a legit QB who won’t cheat. He needs to prove he can win with him. The results so far are a mixed bag so let’s see what happens

    ———-

    The thing is that between the two of them, BB is the only once actually punished for cheating

  21. nhpats2011 says:
    September 30, 2022 at 11:26 am
    From what we have see from Mac I am more comfortable going with – Zappe
    —-
    I guess you didn’t watch the preseason.

    The NFL is just a little bit different than getting to beat up on scrubs in Conference USA.

  22. ottosdad2012 says:
    September 30, 2022 at 11:20 am
    Mac is pretty darn tough. Some in Boston media were mocking the kid for how he looked when he got hurt but this kid has played through some big hits!

    02Rate This
    —-
    He is. But with that said he better not get too comfortable being out of action or not making too much of an effort to come back. The Patriots don’t play those games. Ask Jimmy G about that.

