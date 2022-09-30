Ronnie Stanley: I’m really close, this could be the week

Getty Images

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley was a full participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday and that has raised some hope that he will be part of the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Stanley hasn’t played since Week One of last season because of continued trouble with the ankle he first injured in November 2020, but told reporters on Thursday that “this could very possibly be the week” when he makes it back onto the field.

“We don’t want to rush things. We want to make sure that I’m able to play and to be here for the whole season,” Stanley said, via the team’s website. “I think things are going really well, things are going according to plan. I want to be out there as soon as I can. The whole organization has taken this approach and we’re all on the same page about it, making sure I’m ready to go when I do get out there. I’m itching to get out there with my teammates and I’m really close. I’m really close.”

Stanley said he’s “confident that I’m going to be the Ronnie Stanley that I know I can be” once he does complete his comeback and Friday’s injury designations will provide further hint about whether that will be this weekend.