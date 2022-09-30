Shaquille Leonard questionable to make 2022 debut this weekend

Getty Images

Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard isn’t yet fully on track to play in his first game of the 2022 season, but he’s closer than he’s been at any other point this year.

Leonard will be listed as questionable to face the Titans this weekend after being ruled out on Friday in each of the first three weeks of the year. Leonard is returning from June back surgery and has been a full participant in practice all week.

That’s the same workload Leonard has had the last few weeks, but he didn’t work at all during training camp and said this week that he won’t give himself the green light until he’s confident he can “play to the ability I know I can play at and help this team win.”

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (elbow) will also carry a questionable tag into the weekend while safety Julian Blackmon (ankle) has been ruled out.