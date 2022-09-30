Shaquille Leonard questionable to make 2022 debut this weekend

Posted by Josh Alper on September 30, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT
NFL: SEP 25 Chiefs at Colts
Getty Images

Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard isn’t yet fully on track to play in his first game of the 2022 season, but he’s closer than he’s been at any other point this year.

Leonard will be listed as questionable to face the Titans this weekend after being ruled out on Friday in each of the first three weeks of the year. Leonard is returning from June back surgery and has been a full participant in practice all week.

That’s the same workload Leonard has had the last few weeks, but he didn’t work at all during training camp and said this week that he won’t give himself the green light until he’s confident he can “play to the ability I know I can play at and help this team win.”

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (elbow) will also carry a questionable tag into the weekend while safety Julian Blackmon (ankle) has been ruled out.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Shaquille Leonard questionable to make 2022 debut this weekend

  1. At least Indy isn’t cheating lying about his real back injury/surgery. That said, this guy’s career is on the line. You hate to see health mismanagement in the league.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.