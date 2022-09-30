Tua Tagovailoa: I’m feeling much better, focused on getting back on the field with my team

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 30, 2022, 5:41 PM EDT
Miami Dolphins v Cincinnati Bengals
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa says he’s doing well, a day after an ugly on-field injury led to scrutiny of the NFL’s concussion policies.

Tagovailoa posted a statement on Twitter saying he feels better today and is looking forward to being able to play again.

“I want to thank everyone for all of their prayers and support since the game last night,” he wrote. “It was difficult to not be able to finish the game and be there with my teammates, but I am grateful for the support and care I’ve received from the Dolphins, my friends and family, and all the people who have reached out. I’m feeling much better and focused on recovering so I can get back out on the field with my teammates.”

Questions still remain about how soon Tagovailoa will be cleared to play again — and why he was cleared to play so soon after suffering an injury on Sunday against the Bills. Tagovailoa will have to clear the league’s concussion protocol — and may be the catalyst for the league changing its concussion protocol, after the outcry over the ugly injury he suffered on Thursday.

