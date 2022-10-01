Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw questionable for 49ers on Monday night

Getty Images

The 1-2 49ers host the 2-1 Rams on Monday night. A couple of key players in the middle of the defense are questionable for the game.

Defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot) and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) are questionable for the NFC West showdown.

Armstead missed the Week Three loss to the Broncos, due to the foot injury.

Also questionable is tight end Ross Dwelley, with a rib injury. Receiver Danny Gray is doubtful with a hip injury.

Several players have been ruled out: linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), running back Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), tight end Tyler Kroft (knee), tackle Trent Williams (ankle), and defensive back Tarvarius Moore (hamstring).