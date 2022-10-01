Bears add Michael Badgley with Cairo Santos listed as questionable

Getty Images

The Bears may need a replacement kicker on Sunday and they signed one on Saturday.

Agent Brian McLaughlin announced that his client Michael Badgley agreed to a contract with Chicago. Badgley was one of three kickers to work out for the team on Friday.

Cairo Santos missed practice on Thursday and Friday to deal with a personal matter and the Bears listed him as questionable to face the Giants this weekend. He is 4-of-4 on field goals and 4-of-6 on extra points so far this season.

Badgley was with the Jaguars briefly in August and he spent time with both the Colts and Titans last season. He was 18-of-21 on field goals while making all 39 extra points he tried in 12 games with Indianapolis, but missed the only field goal and one of the two extra points he kicked for the Titans.