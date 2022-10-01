Bills fans spearhead effort to donate to Tua Tagovailoa’s foundation

Getty Images

Bills fans have spearheaded an effort to donate to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s foundation after his scary injury on Thursday night.

Almost immediately after Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field against the Bengals, social media accounts affiliated with #BillsMafia began urging pledges to the Tua Foundation, which supports health and wellness of young people. In less than 24 hours, the Tua Foundation received more than 1,000 donations.

“We’re just grateful for all the support,” Tua Foundation executive director Burt Trembly told the Buffalo News.

Tagovailoa also suffered an injury against the Bills on Sunday, leading to scrutiny about the decision to clear Tagovailoa on Thursday.

Bills fans have a long history of donating to the charitable foundations of players on opposing teams, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars in the process. Among the past donation drives were gifts to Lamar Jackson’s foundation after he suffered a concussion in a playoff loss to the Bills, and gifts to Andy Dalton‘s foundation after he threw a touchdown pass that put the Bills into the playoffs.