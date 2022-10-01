Browns rule out Myles Garrett

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will miss Sunday’s game in Atlanta after injuries sustained in a car accident this week.

The Browns announced today that Garrett won’t be traveling with the team to take on the Falcons.

Garrett suffered bicep and shoulder injuries when he flipped his Porsche this week. Police cited Garrett for failure to control his vehicle and said he was driving over the speed limit.

The Browns did not make any announcement about defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who is listed as questionable for the game, which indicates that he will make the trip to Atlanta and his game status will be decided after pregame warmups tomorrow.

Cleveland also signed tight end Miller Forristall to the active roster, making him eligible to play on Sunday.