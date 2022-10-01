Buccaneers elevate Cole Beasley from practice squad

USA TODAY Sports

For Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs, the Buccaneers will once again utilize the services of receiver Cole Beasley.

Signed to the practice squad after the one-game suspension imposed on receiver Mike Evans, Beasley played last Sunday, against the Packers. He had three catches for 12 yards, on four targets. Somewhat surprisingly, he only participated in 14 percent of the snaps.

Beasley will now be in line to play again, in prime time.

Receiver Chris Godwin (hamstring), Russell Gage (hamstring), and Julio Jones (knee) are questionable. Receiver Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) is doubtful.