Chiefs rule Harrison Butker out for Sunday night

The Chiefs won’t have kicker Harrison Butker against the Buccaneers on Sunday night.

Butker was listed as questionable on Friday due to the ankle injury that’s kept him out of the last two games and the Chiefs downgraded him to out on Saturday.

Matthew Wright has been elevated from the practice squad to take his place. Matt Ammendola was the kicker the last two weeks, but he missed a field goal and an extra point in last Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Colts.

Wright is 25-of-28 on field goals and 20-of-22 on extra points in 17 career games for the Jaguars and Steelers.

The Chiefs also promoted linebacker Elijah Lee for Sunday’s game and announced that offensive assistant Dan Williams will not travel to Tampa due to personal reasons. Offensive quality control coach Porter Ellett will take on Williams’ responsibilities.