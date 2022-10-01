Chris Jones fined $10,069 for language used against Matt Ryan

Posted by Mike Florio on October 1, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs v Indianapolis Colts
Getty Images

Last Sunday, referee Shawn Smith threw a flag that quite likely influenced the outcome of the Chiefs-Colts game. The man who was penalized has also been fined.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was fined $10,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct. The conduct, however, was verbal.

It’s still not publicly known what Jones said. Smith did not specify the language in the post-game report. As PFT has reported, Smith called it “disturbing language” that has “no place in professional football.”

“You’ve just got to go out there play a solid, fundamental, Christian-like game,” Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark said Friday, with more than a little sarcasm.

It’s still not acceptable for Smith and the league to conceal what Jones said. Players, coaches, and teams need to know where the line is. The referee has broad discretion in such situations. If he chooses to exercise it in a key moment of a game, he should be expected to disclose what he heard. Or what he thought he heard.

Transparency in these matters is critical. With widespread legalized gambling on games, a call like that can affect money-line wagers and spread bets. Significant money can change hands based on something other than the skills and abilities of the players. Absent a willingness to be clear and open about what was said, people will wonder whether it wasn’t nearly enough to justify a fine.

The fact that Jones was fined suggests that maybe Smith was asked to disclose what he heard to Jon Runyan, who makes the determinations. Which means we’ve renewed our effort to find out what specifically was said.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Chris Jones fined $10,069 for language used against Matt Ryan

  1. At the referees discretion without revealing what was said can lead to flags at times to influence games, and how are we supposed to know that didn’t happen here? If a flag is going to be thrown the referee should have to ask the player what he said and confirm it with the opposing player before any penalty is accessed.

  3. What, are we going to really pretend to not know what’s he said? It was an extremely ugly racist threat made by a very obvious racist football player. Are we also going to ignore the obvious double standard? Just ask this, if it was Ryan saying that to Jones, it would be leading off every sports network shows for a week at least and most likely network news shows. Not to mention, Ryan would not be playing again this year. Let’s just at least be honest here, if we dare to.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.