Christian Wilkins fined for play Josh Allen ripped off Wilkins’ helmet

USA TODAY Sports

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was penalized for ripping off Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins‘ helmet after a sack. Allen pleaded his case to officials, pointing to his groin.

Allen said in his postgame interview that “there were some things that [I] didn’t appreciate going on” during the pile. A video showed what Wilkins did to Allen.

As Allen noted, it’s something Wilkins “has been known for . . . going back to college.”

The NFL saw what Allen was talking about, fining Wilkins $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Allen was not fined.