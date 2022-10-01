Chukwuma Okorafor not fined for diving on Anthony Walker

October 1, 2022
The Week Two game between the Steelers and Browns included video of Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor dove onto on Browns linebacker Anthony Walker, after Walker had fallen with a knee injury.

The move wasn’t flagged. It also wasn’t fined.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, no fine was imposed by the league office on Okorafor.

It’s not an uncommon move. Some coaches tell players to completely erase their assigned man. Laying on him once he has fallen would do that.

Still, once a guy is on the ground, it could make more sense to go find someone to block who isn’t, you know, on the ground.

In this case, the league decided that Okorafor did nothing wrong. Even though Browns defensive end Myles Garrett dubbed the move a “bullshit play.”

  1. Let the whining commence….it was a football play that if you watch closely it happens all the time.

