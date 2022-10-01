Jalen Ramsey fined for unsportsmanlike conduct

Getty Images

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey wasn’t happy about being fined for violations of the NFL’s uniform code. He complained to the media for 15 minutes Saturday, Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com reports.

“I think they’ll even fine me for this,” Ramsey said. “Player safety is one of the things that should be talked about more. Shit like getting fined for socks, let’s talk about it. . . . If we want to go out there and look good, and it ain’t hurting the integrity of the game, why are y’all fining me $10,000 for my socks? . . . You want to think about protecting guys, not . . . damn socks.”

He probably isn’t happy about the other fine he received from the NFL this week.

The league docked him $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct in Sunday’s win over the Cardinals. No flag was thrown on the play.