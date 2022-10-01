Jamaal Williams fined $13,261 for touchdown dance

USA TODAY Sports

The NFL fined Lions running back Jamaal Williams $13,261 for his touchdown dance Sunday against the Vikings. Williams celebrated by pumping his hips following a 12-yard touchdown run.

Williams said after the game he was stunned that officials penalized him for unsportsmanlike conduct.

“Man, I’ve been doing that forever,” Williams said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “That’s why I was trippin’. I thought it was a holding call or something. I’m like, did they just flag me for doing the dance that I’ve been doing forever? Literally forever.”

Williams had 20 carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to the Vikings.