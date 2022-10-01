Kirk Cousins, Andy Dalton meet again in London, after 2016 tie

Getty Images

Maybe, this time, the tie will be broken.

Six years after quarterback Kirk Cousins and Andy Dalton played to a 27-27 tie at Wembley Stadium, they’ll meet in a different stadium in the same city, with both playing for different teams.

On October 30, 2016, Cincinnati and Washington tied in London. Tomorrow, the Vikings (quarterbacked by Cousins) and the Saints (with Dalton replacing Jameis Winston) will square off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Cousins threw for 458 yards in the game. Dalton generated 284.

Dalton actually has had more success than Cousins during their respective careers. The former TCU quarterback has a regular-season record of 77-69-2 as a starter. Cousins, who played at Michigan State, has a career regular-season record of 61-60-2.

The edge for Cousins comes from the fact that he has won a playoff game once. Once.