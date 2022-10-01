K’Lavon Chaisson, Cole Van Lanen ruled out by Jaguars

Getty Images

Linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson and offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen won’t be playing for the Jaguars against the Eagles on Sunday.

Both players were listed as questionable on Friday, but the team downgraded them to out on Saturday. They also elevated offensive lineman Daryl Williams and linebacker Ty Summers from the practice squad for the game.

Chaisson has an ankle injury. He has played 28 defensive snaps and 45 special teams snaps while making three tackles this season.

Van Lanen has played sparingly as a reserve on the Jacksonville offensive line.

Cornerback Shaquill Griffin and wide receiver Zay Jones remain in the questionable category heading into Sunday.