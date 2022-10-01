Playing field for Jets-Steelers could get interesting

Getty Images

The remnants of Hurricane Ian have made their way into Pittsburgh area, and rain is in the forecast through tomorrow.

As noted by Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, that could make things interesting for Sunday’s Jets-Steelers game at the Field formerly known as Heinz.

Pitt hosts Georgia Tech tonight, which will put a certain amount of strain on the playing surface. Then, at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, the Jets and Steelers will face off.

In fairness to the Steelers, the grass system has come a long way from November 2007, when a Monday night game against the Dolphins included conditions so bad that a punt stuck in the soggy turf.

Pittsburgh won that one, 3-0. For those so inclined, it could make sense to bet the under tomorrow.