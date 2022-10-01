Saints rule out Jameis Winston vs. Vikings

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston has officially been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Andy Dalton will get his first start for the Saints, with Taysom Hill backing him up.

Winston has been dealing with back and ankle injuries that kept him out of practice all week. The Saints initially indicated he’d be able to heal up and get back on the practice field, but the injuries haven’t healed as quickly as they were hoping.

The Saints have already ruled out wide receiver Michael Thomas, so their passing game will be missing two key players against Minnesota. The Vikings are three-point favorites in the early kickoff in London.