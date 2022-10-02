Aaron Rodgers throws pick-six to Jack Jones as Patriots take lead at halftime

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 2, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT
New England Patriots v Green Bay Packers
Aaron Rodgers doesn’t get intercepted very often. But he had a bad one late in the second quarter today at Lambeau Field.

Rodgers tried to connect with receiver Allen Lazard, but Lazard stumbled and Patriots rookie defensive back Jack Jones jumped in front of it and raced 40 yards for a touchdown.

It was just the second pick-six Rodgers has ever thrown at Lambeau.

Despite being down to third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe thanks to injuries to Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer, the Patriots lead at halftime 10-7.

19 responses to “Aaron Rodgers throws pick-six to Jack Jones as Patriots take lead at halftime

  1. That packer offense is brutal. those packer WRs are brutal.
    The packers know this and have their clown hats on

  2. That can’t be aarons fault, receiver must have ran the wrong route. 😂

  3. Jack Jones is pretty good, yes? Looks like the Patriots have a good one.

    So much for the Tommy fan club taunting BB about letting JC Jackson walk. 😂😂😂 Speaking of JCJ he was a pile of trash today. Yikes

  5. When I watched the replay…it looked just like Ty Law against Warner in Super Bowl 36.

    GREAT DEFENSE BOYS!!!! Get Bailey that confidence he needs. Lets go!

  6. 4 INTs all last season; 3 so far this year. GB offense was offensive, and not in a good way. Rodgers seems to want to show the world Belichick is still the greatest. Awful half by #12.

  10. If Zappe gets this W in Lambeau, I’m going to laugh so hard at all the Patriot haters

  11. Uh oh.

    Lol. I cant get too jubilant here. This is a very pleasant surpriseto be sure, but this is still a very tough opponent and there is still a half of football to go.

  13. Football says:
    October 2, 2022 at 6:04 pm
    —-
    I felt this Patriots game could go just like the game in Kansas City started by Hoyer. Pats somehow someway hung around for 3 quarters then the better team pulled away. Wouldn’t surprise me if they covered anyway.

  14. Please tell me how awful the Packers offense is….

    .. after having complete control of the game last week vs the #1 defense.

  15. Looks like the Patriots may be about to win their Super Bowl.

    Sorry. Had to say it.

  17. All this game says to me, is that the Patriots even get bogus calls in their favor even in notorious Lambeau where it’s almost impossible. That patriots TD shouldn’t have counted. Pays off to have an owner who is best friends with the commissioner. What a joke. favoritism for decades in the Patriots favor from the refs. Never ends

  18. No bragging or talking from Packer fans today? I mean, except to complain about officials of course.

  19. thurmanmerman1 says:
    October 2, 2022 at 6:58 pm
    All this game says to me, is that the Patriots even get bogus calls in their favor even in notorious Lambeau where it’s almost impossible. That patriots TD shouldn’t have counted. Pays off to have an owner who is best friends with the commissioner. What a joke. favoritism for decades in the Patriots favor from the refs. Never ends

    The officiating has been terrible on both sides today.

