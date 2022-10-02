After AFC Championship loss in early 2019, Patrick Mahomes got great advice from Tom Brady

USA Today Sports

In past years, quarterback Tom Brady declined to give advice to other quarterbacks who are competing with him for the ultimate prize in pro football. After beating the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes for a berth in Super Bowl LIII, Brady gave an unsolicited tip to Mahomes.

While it may not have meant much to Brady, it meant everything to Mahomes.

“Obviously, I’m upset, sad, and I’m sitting in the locker room forever,” Mahomes recently told Maria Taylor of NBC’s Football Night in America, for an interview that will air in tonight’s show. “I start to walk out and he’s there waiting. He could be celebrating. He’s going to the Super Bowl and everything like that. All he said to me, and it wasn’t a big thing, he said, ‘Hey, just keep doing it how you’re doing it. You’re doing it the right way.’ As a young quarterback, you just go out there and play and try to have fun and do whatever you can to put your team in the best position to win. But when the GOAT’s saying that you’re doing it the right way, it kind of shows you that you are doing it the right way. So that was big for me.”

Mahomes also said he has learned from watching Brady how to “manage kind of everything.”

“That’s the greatness in Tom Brady,” Mahomes said. “No matter how much off the field stuff he does, football is always the main priority.”

