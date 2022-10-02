Andre Cisco returns pick for TD, Jags up 7-0

Getty Images

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has an early lead in his return to Philadelphia.

Safety Andre Cisco picked off a pass from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts that was intended for wide receiver Zach Pascal and returned it 59 yards for a touchdown. Riley Patterson‘s extra point put the Jags up 7-0 with 11:15 left to play in the first quarter.

The Eagles went for it on fourth-and-1 from their own 30-yard-line a couple of plays before the pick and Hurts picked up the conversion with a three-yard run.

It’s the second interception of the season for Hurts and the second of the year for Cisco. It’s also the seventh overall interception for the Jaguars and the Eagles will be trying to avoid adding to that total over the rest of the afternoon.

Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata went to the injury tent after the interception and then went to the locker room.