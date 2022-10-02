Baker Mayfield: I don’t care that the fans are booing, we’re going to figure it out

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 2, 2022, 8:34 PM EDT
Arizona Cardinals v Carolina Panthers
Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield struggled through an ugly game in today’s loss to the Cardinals, and the fans in Carolina rained boos down on him late in the game. But Mayfield says he doesn’t care about that.

Maygfield said after the game that he’s upset the Panthers lost, but not concerned about criticism from fans or the media.

“Obviously I’m frustrated about the fact that we’re 1-3,” Mayfield told reporters. “That’s it, though. We’re four weeks into the year. We can sit here and let you guys pile on us or we’re gonna come together as a locker room. That’s exactly how we’re gonna handle it. I don’t really care about the fact that our fans are booing or what’s going on. We’re going to figure it out and when we win it’ll still be just us in the locker room and that’s all I care about. So we’re going to be just fine.”

When the Browns traded Mayfield to the Panthers, he was getting an opportunity to re-establish himself as an NFL starting quarterback. But he hasn’t done that. If he doesn’t get it figured out soon, Carolina could be his last stop as an NFL starter.

  3. Baker is pretty damn terrible. Anyone could see this coming. Browns had an all star offense and Baker couldn’t produce

  4. Mayfield shows how quick the fall can happen. He went from turning down $30M per year & having one of the best rosters in the league to pretty awful. I imagine he will not be one the QBs teams want as backup. Its starter or bust for him.

  5. Looks like all the “experts” saying Hawks should have sold the farm for Mayfield or Crappolo were not such experts.

  6. I mean at this point, Panther fans are just happy that the team got at least one win on their way to what looks like a top 3 pick. It’s frustrating that Tepper is done with Rhule, but didn’t just fire him this season. You’d think that a man as successful as Tepper in finance would understand that screwing up your team over the sunk cost you have in your coach is a bad long term plan. The team is all but unwatchable again this year.

  8. Darnold is both a better QB and a classier person than try hard Mayfield.

    Time for the Panthers to make the switch.

  9. Game 4 of 17….I wouldn’t throw Baker Mayfield away yet. He’ll get it figured out. Then everyone complaining about him will be touting him as a great quarterback.

  10. He’s always been a terrible #1 pick the Browns knew what we can see now. He’s short and terrible. Bring back Darnold and fire Rhule.

