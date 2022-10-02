Bill Belichick: Aaron Rodgers was too good

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 2, 2022, 8:42 PM EDT
New England Patriots v Green Bay Packers
Patriots coach Bill Belichick displayed plenty of respect for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after today’s game.

Belichick was effusive with his praise of Rodgers, saying that the Patriots played well but that Rodgers was simply too much for them to stop.

“In the end, Rodgers was just too good. He made some throws that only Rodgers can make. We had pretty good coverage on some of those and he was just too smart, too good, too accurate. In the end he got us,” Belichick said.

The Patriots started the game seeming to have a great game plan to contain Rodgers, and in the early going Rodgers struggled. But Rodgers had a strong second half, and the game ended with a long Rodgers-led drive in overtime, culminating in the Packers’ game-winning field goal.

The Patriots were game opponents, but Belichick said it best: Rodgers was too good.

  2. Cheer up, coach. You get the the Lions next week. You don’t even need to suit up your punter.

  4. danceformemarionetteboy says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:45 pm
    Belichick has never won a playoff game without Brady under center.
    Wrong.

  5. Your roster is terrible. Who’s fault is that bill?

    The last place patriots will never be relevant again, Brady ain’t coming back so bill can ride his coattails one more time and try to steal all the credit.

  6. Really Bill? Remember that quarterback you didn’t offer a contract and tried to undercut with Jimmy G that’s still winning Super Bowls?

  8. danceformemarionetteboy says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:45 pm
    Belichick has never won a playoff game without Brady under center.

    He won 2 rings as a coordinator, styniing people like Elway and Kelly, while undressing Montana twice on the way to those SBs, and won a playoff game with Testaverde in 1994, likely welll before you were born.

  9. Belichick has never won a playoff game without Brady under center.

    He never won divisional title without Brady, and he never will.

  10. What does that bum Belichick know. We hear it all the time around here from Vikings sofa-GMs that Rodgers is a washed-up has been who has been overrated his entire career.

  12. The commenters on here are ridiculous. Rodger displace Favre. Brady was done. He won in Tampa because the chiefs lost their offensive line to injury and Covid right before the Super Bowl. Brady is great but he also got to a loaded team in Tampa and they beat a terrible Washington team by defense not offense. Belicheck has gotten more out of subpar players than any other coach in history could have. Pats also had multiple picks pulled by the league for BS reasons.

  13. styniing people like Elway and Kelly

    He didn’t.

    In SB against Broncos, he allowed Elway scoring 10 points in first half. Then Giants offense scored 17 points in 3 consecutive drives in 3rd quarter and won the SB.

    In SB against Bills, his defense played less than 20 minutes and still gave Bills a chance to win the SB.

  15. touchback6 says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:53 pm
    danceformemarionetteboy says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:45 pm
    Belichick has never won a playoff game without Brady under center.

    He won 2 rings as a coordinator, styniing people like Elway and Kelly, while undressing Montana twice on the way to those SBs, and won a playoff game with Testaverde in 1994, likely welll before you were born.
    Lol – the guy meant playoffs as a head coach. Nice touch slipping in the wins as a coordinator. He won with testaverde before rocks were soft. I do think belichick is a good d coordinator but a fraud as a HC and GM
    How do you like being in AFC E basement?

  16. didnthearwhat says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:51 pm
    Really Bill? Remember that quarterback you didn’t offer a contract and tried to undercut with Jimmy G that’s still winning Super Bowls?

    Yeah, right now he is down 21-3 in the second quarter even with his weapons back this week.

  18. all I know is the greatest Coach in history now has more losses than the dumpster fire, worst organization in sports. It was a good day

  19. danceformemarionetteboy says:
    October 2, 2022 at 8:45 pm
    Belichick has never won a playoff game without Brady under center.

    Actually he won one with Cleveland….against the Patriots

