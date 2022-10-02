Bills come back to beat Ravens

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 2, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT
The Ravens appeared all set to dominate the Bills today in Baltimore. And then things took a dramatic turn.

After Lamar Jackson was all but unstoppable and Josh Allen could do next to nothing for most of the first half, the Ravens took a 20-3 lead. And then it was Allen’s turn to take over and Jackson’s turn to stumble, and the Bills wound up winning 23-20.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh will be questioned for his surprising decision to go for it on fourth-and-goal with the score 20-20 late in the game, resulting in Jackson throwing an interception that allowed the Bills to march down the field and kick the game-winning field goal.

Allen finished 19 of 36 for 213 yards, with one touchdown, one interception and one sack, plus 70 rushing yards.

Jackson finished 20 of 29 for 144 yards, with one touchdown, two interceptions and two sacks, plus 73 rushing yards.

The Bills improve to 3-1 and continue to look like one of the best teams in the NFL. The Ravens have Super Bowl aspirations as well, but they’ve now fallen to 2-2.

  4. The Ravens can have Super Bowl “aspirations” all the way – they ain’t going. Like always

  5. Crow sandwiches, crow stew, crow pizza, fried crow, boiled crow, sous vide crow……

  6. What a gutty win. On the road, bad conditions, down a few key players – to get down 20-3 and then go on a 20-0 run to win the game. Just amazing.

    Great game, Ravens fans. Certainly nothing to hang your head about. Jackson is terrifying every time he touches the ball. Baltimore will have a great season.

  7. Ladies and Gentleman, his name is Matt Milano and he’s a 5th round pick.

    Pat McAfee; Poyer is still on track for 17 interceptions.

  8. John Harbaugh the most overrated coach in the NFL and it’s not close. He single handily handed the Bills the game. He’s living off a Super Bowl he won 9 years ago

  11. You could see the entire morale of that team just crumble after that atrocious offensive PI on Mark Andrews, followed immediately by that awful no-call PI on the Bills right after that to end the half. Games like this where the refs have such an impact on the game are sickening.

  12. Harbaugh blows ANOTHER game with a dumb decision. Somebody has to have the statline on how many tie games he’s lost by not going for the FG. Your offense is struggling, Lamar can’t throw, run and pass protect, the defense has folded but finally began to make some stops and it’s near the end of the game. Take the points!

  16. All that Bills hate in the earlier comments.. Crickets now. Gritty road win for Buffalo. They needed to finally win a close game. I’ll take 3-1 with the schedule this team has played so far. A Lot of season left.

