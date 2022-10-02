Brian Hoyer injured, Bailey Zappe in at quarterback for Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots are down to their third-string quarterback.

With starter Mac Jones out because of a high-ankle sprain suffered last week, Brian Hoyer got the start for New England today. But Hoyer was injured on a sack in the first quarter and walked to the locker room, and now rookie Bailey Zappe is in at quarterback.

Zappe is a fourth-round draft pick out of Western Kentucky who was the Most Valuable Player in Conference-USA last season. He has talent, but no one was expecting him to play as a rookie.

The Patriots’ defense has been playing well, and the offense got into field goal range before Hoyer was hurt, and the Patriots lead the Packers 3-0.

Shortly after Zappe entered the game, the Patriots announced that Hoyer has been ruled out with a head injury.