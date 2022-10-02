Browns, Falcons tied 10-10 at halftime

Getty Images

The Browns could — and probably should — be leading their matchup with the Falcons. But instead, the two teams are tied 10-10 at halftime.

Cleveland has twice had drives go inside Atlanta’s 2-yard line. The first was on the opening possession and the Browns didn’t end up scoring any points when quarterback Jacoby Brissett couldn’t find anyone open on fourth down.

Then late in the second quarter, Brissett hit receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones on a deep pass to the 1-yard line. But a holding call backed the Browns up and the club had to settle for a field goal.

Cade York‘s 29-yard kick through the uprights tied the game.

The Browns have 13 first downs to Atlanta’s seven. Brissett has converted a pair of fourth downs with QB sneaks, including one from Cleveland’s own 29-yard line.

Running back Nick Chubb has 12 carries for 59 yards. Tight end David Njoku leads with four catches for 64 yards.

On the other side, the Falcons took advantage of a Njoku fumble to score their touchdown late in the first quarter. They began the game with a 30-yard field goal.

Marcus Mariota is 5-of-10 for 90 yards. Running back Cordarrelle Patterson has 25 yards on 6 carries, including a 13-yard score.

The Falcons will have the ball to start the second half.