Buccaneers expect Chris Godwin, Julio Jones to play tonight

Getty Images

The Buccaneers should have a full complement of wide receivers on Sunday Night Football against the Chiefs.

Buccaneers wide receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones, both of whom missed last week’s loss to the Packers with injuries, are both expected back tonight, according to multiple reports. They’re listed as questionable on the injury report.

Mike Evans is also back tonight after he was suspended for last week’s game, so that’s the three top receivers in the Buccaneers’ offense all returning tonight.

The Buccaneers are one-point favorites over the Chiefs tonight.