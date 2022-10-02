Buccaneers expect Chris Godwin, Julio Jones to play tonight

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 2, 2022, 4:53 AM EDT
NFL: SEP 11 Buccaneers at Cowboys
Getty Images

The Buccaneers should have a full complement of wide receivers on Sunday Night Football against the Chiefs.

Buccaneers wide receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones, both of whom missed last week’s loss to the Packers with injuries, are both expected back tonight, according to multiple reports. They’re listed as questionable on the injury report.

Mike Evans is also back tonight after he was suspended for last week’s game, so that’s the three top receivers in the Buccaneers’ offense all returning tonight.

The Buccaneers are one-point favorites over the Chiefs tonight.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.