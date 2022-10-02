Caleb Huntley runs Falcons to 17-13 lead over Browns

Getty Images

Usually the Browns run teams into oblivion in the second half to close out games.

Today, they’re getting a taste of their own medicine.

Atlanta has taken a 17-13 lead over Cleveland in large part due to practice squad running back Caleb Huntley powering the offense.

Huntley took eight carries on the drive as the team went 75 yards in 10 plays for a go-ahead touchdown. The Falcons did not run a passing play on their entire possession.

Huntley was elevated from the practice squad this weekend. His 5-yard touchdown run was the first score of his career.

Huntley gained 54 yards on the possession for his first eight carries of the game.

The Browns have had more opportunities to score, with a pair of drives getting inside the 3-yard line that netted just three points. That might be the difference if Atlanta ends up with the victory.