Cameron Brate ruled out with a concussion

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have ruled out tight end Cameron Brate for the rest of the night. Brate has entered concussion protocol.

Brate went out at one point in the first half and returned but then ran directly into teammate Chris Godwin‘s knee. He did not return after halftime.

Brate made four catches for 32 yards.

The Bucs will try to come back without their starting tight end. They trail the Chiefs 38-17 after Jody Fortson caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes with 5:42 left in the third quarter.

The Chiefs have scored on six of seven possessions tonight, not counting one play to close out the half.