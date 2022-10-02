Cameron Brate ruled out with a concussion

Posted by Charean Williams on October 2, 2022, 10:42 PM EDT
NFL: OCT 02 Chiefs at Buccaneers
The Buccaneers have ruled out tight end Cameron Brate for the rest of the night. Brate has entered concussion protocol.

Brate went out at one point in the first half and returned but then ran directly into teammate Chris Godwin‘s knee. He did not return after halftime.

Brate made four catches for 32 yards.

The Bucs will try to come back without their starting tight end. They trail the Chiefs 38-17 after Jody Fortson caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes with 5:42 left in the third quarter.

The Chiefs have scored on six of seven possessions tonight, not counting one play to close out the half.

1 responses to “Cameron Brate ruled out with a concussion

  1. But Brate DID return to the game after he took the blow to his head. I couldn’t believe it. First they call him for 12 men on the field because he was too wobbly to get off the field quickly. They could have stopped the game. Then he comes back in! Really? Have they learned nothing this week?!

