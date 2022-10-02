Cardinals pick off Baker Mayfield, extend lead to 20-10

Getty Images

The Cardinals took their first lead with just over 11 minutes left to play in Sunday’s game and they extended it just less than a minute later.

Defensive end J.J. Watt batted a pass from Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield and linebacker Dennis Gardeck intercepted the ball. Gardeck returned the ball to Carolina’s 5-yard-line and Kyler Murray ran for a four-yard score two plays later.

Mayfield has had a number of passes batted down on Sunday and it’s one of many reasons why the Panthers offense has yet to sniff the end zone.

Matt Prater‘s extra point extended Arizona’s lead to 20-10. While Prater handled the extra point, running back Eno Benjamin kicked off after both the touchdown and Prater’s go-ahead field goal earlier in the quarter.

The Panthers are 1-25 under head coach Matt Rhule when they allow 17 points and asking this offense to change that trend on Sunday may be a long shot.

UPDATE 6:54 p.m. ET: The Cardinals announced that Prater has a hip injury and his return is questionable. The Cardinals went for two and failed to get it after a Hollywood Brown touchdown catch made it 26-10 with 7:37 left to play.