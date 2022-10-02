Carson Wentz’s 10-yard TD pass to Jahan Dotson gives Washington 7-6 lead

Getty Images

Carson Wentz has taken only one sack, but he has been hit and harassed most of the game thus far. Wentz, though, has given the Commanders a 7-6 lead with 7:05 remaining in the first half.

He hit Jahan Dotson for a 10-yard touchdown to complete the seven-play, 65-yard drive.

J.D. McKissic set it up with a 33-yard run to the Dallas 17 before Leighton Vander Esch pushed the running back out of bounds. McKissic has three carries for 35 yards.

The Cowboys have only 105 yards, going 1-for-5 on third down.

Cooper Rush is 5-of-9 for 89 yards.

Brett Maher kicked field goals of 53 and 45 to give Dallas the lead before the Commanders’ touchdown drive.

The Cowboys lost cornerback Jourdan Lewis in pregame warmups. He injured his groin and is questionable to return. Rookie DaRon Bland has replaced him.