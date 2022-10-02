CeeDee Lamb’s 30-yard TD catch has Commanders in 22-10 hole in fourth quarter

Getty Images

Cooper Rush is on his way to becoming the first quarterback in Cowboys’ history to win his first four starts. He threw his second touchdown pass on the first play of the fourth quarter, giving the Cowboys a 22-10 lead.

Rush found Lamb wide open for an easy score.

It was Rush’s second touchdown pass of the day as he’s gone 13-of-22 for 215 yards in what could be his final start of the season.

The three-play, 75-yard drive was set up by a 38-yard defensive pass interference penalty Michael Gallup drew on William Jackson III. Two plays later, Lamb was in the end zone.

Lamb has six catches for 97 yards and the score.