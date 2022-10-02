Chargers hope Rashawn Slater can return by the end of this season

Getty Images

When Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a ruptured biceps tendon last week, it was thought to be season-ending. But it may not be.

The Chargers now hope Slater could return toward the end of the regular season or the playoffs, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Slater’s surgery will be this week, and he’ll need 3-4 months to recover. If he were back in three months, he’d be able to play in the regular-season finale on January 8.

If the Chargers are playing for a playoff spot at that point, they’d want their starting left tackle on the field. And that may still be possible.