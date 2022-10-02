Chargers lead Texans 27-7 at halftime

Getty Images

At 1-2 after getting rolled by the Jaguars last week in Los Angeles, the Chargers needed a get-right game against the Texans.

It certainly looks like they’re getting it.

The Chargers lead the Texans 27-7 at halftime.

Los Angeles built a 21-0 lead before Houston even got on the board. Running back Austin Ekeler scored two of the first three touchdowns. After tight end Gerald Everett opened the scoring with an 18-yard touchdown reception, Ekeler took in a 10-yard run to make it 14-0. Then he had a 20-yard score a drive later.

Rookie Dameon Pierce darted in for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of Houston’s ensuing drive. But that has been about the extent of his team’s offense.

The Texans went for it on fourth-and-1 at the L.A. 24 late in the second quarter. But Khalil Mack sacked quarterback Davis Mills for an 8-yard loss to end that scoring opportunity.

Quarterback Justin Herbert is 16-of-23 passing for 234 yards with a touchdown. Receiver Mike Williams has four catches for 76 yards.

On the other side, Mills is 13-of-16 for 76 yards with an interception. Tight end O.J. Howard leads with a pair of catches for 27 yards.