Chargers turn early interception into touchdown for 7-0 lead

October 2, 2022
The Chargers are off to a fast start against the Texans with the help of their defense.

Houston’s Davis Mills was intercepted on his second pass of the day and Los Angeles used the short field to score a touchdown.

On third-and-5 from Houston’s 30-yard line, cornerback Nasir Adderly ended Houston’s first drive early with the interception. Mills’ pass was too high for the intended receiver, Nico Collins, and Adderly was there to catch it and return the ball to the Houston 25.

A few plays later, quarterback Justin Herbert sent a seed down the seam to tight end Gerald Everett for an 18-yard touchdown. The play converted third-and-3.

The Texans are one of two winless teams remaining at 0-2-1 and now will have to play from behind.

