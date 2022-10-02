Christian McCaffrey is active for the Panthers

Getty Images

Panthers runinng back Christian McCaffrey drew a questionable tag on the team’s final injury report of the week, but his thigh won’t keep him out on Sunday.

McCaffrey missed two days of practice this week before returning for a limited session on Friday. McCaffrey has not missed a game yet this season, but missed 23 games due to injuries the last two seasons.

Running back Raheem Blackshear, cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver, offensive lineman Cade Mays, defensive tackle Phil Hoskins, wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., and defensive end Amaré Barno are inactive for Carolina.

Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced on Sunday morning that he had atrial fibrillation on Wednesday and had his heart shocked back into a healthy rhythm Thursday. He was listed as questionable and is active on Sunday.

Wide receivers Hollywood Brown and Rondale Moore are also active after being tagged as questionable. Wide receiver A.J. Green, linebacker Ezekiel Turner, linebacker Jesse Luketa, running back Keaontay Ingram, linebacker Myjai Sanders, offensive lineman Lecitus Smith, and defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence will not play.