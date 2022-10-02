Cooper Rush does something no one has ever done

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush may not create a controversy in Dallas, but he has made some history.

According to he NFL, Rush is the first quarterback in NFL to win each of his first four career starts with a passer rating of 90 or higher in each of the four wins.

He also has joined a very specifically obscure club. He’s the sixth undrafted quarterback in the Super Bowl era to win his first four starts, joining Kurt Warner, Kyle Allen, Dieter Brock, John Stofa, and Mike Tomczak.

Not on that list? Former Cowboys undrafted quarterback Tony Romo. He went 3-1 in his first four starts in 2006, losing to Washington while beating the Panthers, Cardinals, and Colts.