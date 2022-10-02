Cooper Rush wins his third consecutive start of 2022 as Cowboys top Commanders 25-10

Getty Images

Cooper Rush became the second quarterback in team history to win the first four starts of his career, tying Steve Beuerlein. In his third consecutive game replacing the injured Dak Prescott, Rush threw two touchdowns and the Cowboys rolled to a 25-10 victory.

Dallas is 3-1, while Washington fell to 1-3.

Prescott, who had surgery on his throwing hand Sept. 12, could return to the lineup next week, and Rush made the most of what could be his final start of the season.

Rush, who won his first career start at Minnesota last season, completed 15 of 27 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns as the Cowboys gained 279 yards against the overmatched Commanders.

Michael Gallup made his 2022 debut, returning from the ACL he tore Jan. 2, and caught two passes for 24 yards and a touchdown and drew a 38-yard defensive pass interference penalty on William Jackson III that led to a CeeDee Lamb touchdown on the next play.

Lamb caught six passes for 97 yards, including a 30-yard score.

The Cowboys had only two sacks of Carson Wentz and none by Micah Parsons, but they also picked Wentz twice. Trevon Diggs made his second interception of the season and also had three pass breakups, while Cowboys rookie cornerback DaRon Bland made his first career interception.

Bland had not played a single defensive snap this season until Sunday but was a late replacement for Jourdan Lewis, who injured his groin in pregame warmups and did not play.

The Cowboys have held their first four opponents under 20 points for the first time since 1973.

Wentz finished 25-of-42 for 170 with a touchdown and the two interceptions.