Cordarrelle Patterson will play in Atlanta, Jadeveon Clowney won’t

Getty Images

The Falcons will have their top running back in the lineup on Sunday.

Cordarrelle Patterson was listed as questionable to play against the Browns after missing a pair of practices with a knee injury, but he returned to practice on Friday and he avoided the inactive list ahead of the game. Patterson is third in the league with 302 rushing yards entering Sunday’s action.

Nick Chubb of the Browns leads the league in rushing and he will also be on the field in Atlanta. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will not be joining his teammate, however. Cloweny will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury.

Myles Garrett is also out for Cleveland, which leaves Isaac Rochell and third-round pick Alex Wright to start for the Browns.