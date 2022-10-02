Courtland Sutton’s first touchdown of 2022 gives Broncos 7-3 lead

Denver’s offense has struggled in the red zone. So has Las Vegas’ defense.
In this Week Four version of, “Something’s gotta give,” the Broncos got in the end zone to take a first-quarter lead on the Raiders.
Las Vegas finished its first drive with a 26-yard field goal to go up 3-0. The teams next traded punts, but Denver got good field position with Montrell Washington‘s 30-yard punt return.
On third-and-goal from the 5, quarterback Russell Wilson found receiver Courtland Sutton in the back of the end zone for a touchdown.
Sutton entered Sunday’s game with 19 catches for 291 yards, but hadn’t yet caught a touchdown. Now he can cross that off the list.