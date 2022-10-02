Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor both injured for Giants

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 2, 2022, 3:42 PM EDT
Chicago Bears v New York Giants
The Giants are out of quarterbacks.

Daniel Jones exited the game with an injury and was replaced by Tyrod Taylor, but soon Taylor was also injured, and the Giants only have two quarterbacks on the active roster.

That meant the Giants were down to running back Saquon Barkley, who took some direct snaps in a wildcat formation.

Jones did take the field, first to line up at wide receiver as a decoy while Barkley took the snaps, and then to take one snap in the shotgun formation and hand off.

It’s unclear how serious the injuries to Jones and Taylor are, but running out of quarterbacks is not a good thing. Still, the Giants lead in the fourth quarter.

2 responses to “Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor both injured for Giants

  1. Expand the rosters by one. That extra player is an emergency 3rd string QB. If he enters the game the other two QBs can’t reenter the game at any time for any reason.

  2. I remember Brian Mitchell taking over QB duties for the Skins, er uh, Washington, toward the end of the Body Bag game against the Eagles after the Football team ran out of QBs. Mitchell drove the team for a td.

