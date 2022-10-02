Daniel Jones: I’m feeling good, will listen to doctors and go from there

Getty Images

It looked like Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was done for the day when he hurt his ankle in the second half, but another injury forced the Giants to put Jones back on the field.

Tyrod Taylor suffered a head injury, which led to Jones returning to action for the final minutes of a 20-12 win. Jones didn’t throw any passes as the Giants used Wildcat with Saquon Barkley and ran the ball whenever they had possession.

Reporters noted that Jones was limping after the game when he took the podium for his press conference, but Jones said he is feeling alright.

“I’m feeling good. I’ll listen to the trainers and doctors and go from there,” Jones said, via Charlotte Carroll of TheAthletic.com.

The Giants will face the Packers in London next Sunday. Davis Webb will likely come up from the practice squad if Taylor remains in the concussion protocol, but bad news from doctors about Jones would likely require the Giants to look outside the organization for more depth.