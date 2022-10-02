Daniel Jones out with ankle injury, Tyrod Taylor in for Giants

Getty Images

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has exited today’s game against the Bears with an ankle injury.

Jones suffered the injury when he was taken down late in the third quarter. He stayed on the sideline with his helmet on, and he hasn’t been ruled out of the game, but he came out and the Giants termed him questionable to return.

Tyrod Taylor is now in at quarterback for the Giants. He made a nice run to pick up a first down on his first possession running the offense, but he then threw an interception on a deep ball on the next play.

The Giants have had a number of injuries, with safety Julian Love and cornerback Aaron Robinson both ruled out earlier in the game.

The Giants lead the Bears 17-12 in the fourth quarter.