Derrick Henry rushes for 114, Titans beat Colts 24-17

Getty Images

The Titans once again had trouble scoring in the second half.

But for the second week in a row, they were able to hold on and outlast their opponent — this time taking down the Colts for a 24-17 victory.

Tennessee jumped out to a 14-0 lead and was up 24-10 at halftime.

But the Titans could not get anything going offensively in the second half until getting a critical first down on their final drive. The first three possessions were three-and-out, giving Indianapolis an opportunity to get back in it.

The Colts scored on their first possession of the third quarter. But the team punted early in the fourth quarter after quarterback Matt Ryan was strip-sacked to take the offense off schedule.

On the next drive, Indianapolis got down to the Tennessee 24 when running back Jonathan Taylor fumbled and the Titans recovered.

The Colts got down to Tennessee’s 22-yard line again, but Ryan got sacked to make it fourth-and-21. Head coach Frank Reich elected to try a 51-yard field goal and it was no good.

Indianapolis’ last chance to get the ball back went awry when quarterback Ryan Tannehill connected with tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo for a 7-yard gain on third-and-4. That allowed the Titans to kneel out the clock.

Derrick Henry finished with 114 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown, though he had 99 yards in the first half. Tannehill was 17-of-21 for 137 yards with a pair of TDs.

Ryan finished 27-of-37 for 356 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an interception. He also fumbled two times with one lost.

Taylor had just 42 yards on 20 carries before he exited the game with an ankle injury. The Colts also lost linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who was diagnosed with a concussion after sustaining a hit from a teammate in the first half.

The Titans also dealt with injuries, as first-round rookie Treylon Burks exited the game with a foot injury and was ruled out. He was shown on the FOX broadcast being carted to the locker room after hopping off the field.

At 2-2, the Titans will travel to the East Coast to face the 1-3 Commanders next weekend.

The 1-2-1 Colts have a quick turnaround, as they’ll travel to Denver to take on the Broncos on Thursday.