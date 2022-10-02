Eagles cut Jags lead to 14-7 after Trevor Lawrence fumble

Getty Images

It’s a rainy day in Philadelphia and the wet conditions appeared to play a role in helping the Eagles get on the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was trying to run with the ball in one hand, but lost control of it and Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox recovered the ball. Jalen Hurts then hit A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert for big gains before connecting with Brown for a 10-yard touchdown that was taken off the board because of offensive pass interference on Goedert.

The Eagles moved back into scoring range, however, and Hurts ran for a three-yard score on fourth down. Hurts took a hit on his way into the end zone and lost the ball, but replays showed he had already crossed the goal line before it came loose.

Hurts is 8-of-12 for 107 yards and an interception that Andre Cisco returned for a touchdown. Lawrence is 5-of-8 for 75 yards and a score.